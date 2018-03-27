Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pitt

Scottie Reynolds never would have been at Villanova if not for Jeff Capel (sort of)

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Tuesday, March 27, 2018, 6:21 p.m.
Villanova's Scottie Reynolds puts up the winning shot to beat Pitt in the East Regional final in Boston. (Chaz Palla/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review)
As Pitt's new coach , Jeff Capel surely hopes to someday get the Panthers to the Final Four.

More than a decade ago, Capel kept Pitt out of one.

Well, very indirectly.

Pitt – as Panthers fans surely remember, as much as they might like to forget – came within a last-second shot of making the 2009 Final Four when Villanova's Scottie Reynolds went three-quarters of the court before hitting the winning shot at Boston's TD Banknorth Garden to beat No. 1 seed Pitt, 78-76, in the East Region final.

Well, Reynolds wasn't supposed to ever be at Villanova. A star at Herndon High School in Virginia, Reynolds initially signed with the University of Oklahoma. But the Sooners fired coach Kelvin Sampson and hired a then-31-year-old named Jeff Capel.

Reynolds was released from his letter of intent, and yes, he eventually signed with Villanova .

Reynolds would become an All-American at Villanova. He'd go 2-3 against Big East rival Pitt in his career during the regular season – but his name is synonymous in Pittsburgh for the one postseason matchup.

Known as one of the country's better recruiters, Pitt fans now can rightfully hope that Capel brings talents of the level of Reynolds to Oakland.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

