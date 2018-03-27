Pitt reaches agreement on former coach Kevin Stallings' buyout

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pitt reached an agreement with fired basketball coach Kevin Stallings over the buyout terms of his contract, a university official said Tuesday.

No terms were announced, but lawyers for Stallings released a statement March 9 — the day after he was fired — stating the coach was owed his full contractual buyout. Stallings was fired with four years remaining on his contract and was owed a buyout believed to be in excess of $9 million.

Stallings' lawyers disputed reports that Pitt offered $7.5 million.

“The actual number offered is far less,” Scott Tompsett and Jim Lieber of Kansas City, Mo.-based Tompsett Collegiate Sports Law said in their March 9 statement. “It is our position that coach Stallings is due and owed his full contractual buyout.”

Pitt was attempting to fire Stallings with cause.

Tompsett and Lieber said in their statement that they “vehemently disagree with reports from unnamed sources that Pitt has cause to terminate coach Stallings' contract for cause based on comments coach Stallings made at Louisville over two months ago Jan. 2, 2018.”

After Pitt lost at Louisville, Stallings shouted at a heckler behind the Pitt bench, “At least we don't pay our players $100,000.” The reference was to the recruiting scandal at Louisville.

Tompsett did not return calls from the Tribune-Review on Tuesday.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.