Kevin Stallings got cheerleaders and a band. How will Pitt introduce Jeff Capel?

Pitt Athletic Director Heather Lyke will introduce Jeff Capel as the school's new men's basketball coach at a noon news conference.

Since we've learned Capel is a diehard Steelers fan who was as irate as most of Steeler Nation in the wake of the Jesse James play, maybe he can show up in an "I survived the ground" T-shirt like the ones they were selling in the Strip District.

Worst call I have ever seen in the history of the NFL!!! https://t.co/sVRIwGLEAS — Jeff Capel (@jeffcapel) December 18, 2017

That would win the crowd.

Let's hope it's not the dog and pony show Pitt produced for Kevin Stallings' splashy intro two years ago.

What do you say, Pitt? Maybe leave the band and the cheerleaders and the glomming alumni at home this time? Dial it down a tad. A quick intro. A few questions and answers. Then call it a day?

By the way, if you want a laugh, watch a little of that link. It doesn't hold up too well. Boy does Scott Barnes come off as disingenuous and phony knowing what we know now. Check out the comment from Stallings at 44:35.

"I won't be at Pittsburgh for 17 years," said Stallings, referencing his time at Vanderbilt. "I hope I'm not here for three years either."

Well he wasn't. It was only two.