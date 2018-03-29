Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pirates' Opening Day game vs. Tigers rained out, moved to Friday
Pitt

'Mike Tomlin calling for Jeff Capel (no, really)'

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Thursday, March 29, 2018, 12:48 a.m.
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin talks with running back James Conner during drills at rookie camp Friday, May 12, 2017, at the Rooney Sports Complex on the South Side.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin talks with running back James Conner during drills at rookie camp Friday, May 12, 2017, at the Rooney Sports Complex on the South Side.
New Pitt mens head basketball coach Jeff Capel speaks to the gather crowd Wednesday, March 28, 2018 at Petersen Events Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
New Pitt mens head basketball coach Jeff Capel speaks to the gather crowd Wednesday, March 28, 2018 at Petersen Events Center.

Updated 9 hours ago

There are several passions in Jeff Capel's life.

His wife, Kanika, daughters Cameron and Sydney and son, Elijah, top the list.

Basketball, of course.

The Steelers (more on that later).

And cooking.

So it was that Capel, who only hours earlier had accepted the job of Pitt basketball coach, was home alone Tuesday when he decided to make dinner.

"I like to cook," he said.

He was chopping vegetables when his phone rang.

At the time, Capel wasn't taking calls. "There are so many people who want jobs out there," he said, laughing.

But caller ID revealed the call was from a Pittsburgh area code. Thinking it was one of the Pitt players wanting to talk – he had already reached out to most of them by this time – he answered.

"Hi, Jeff. This is Mike Tomlin," said the voice on the phone.

Stunned into disbelief (remember, he's a big Steelers fan), Capel thought, "I was being punked." Capel said his colleague on the Duke coaching staff, Jon Scheyer, is a noted prankster.

But this call was real. Tomlin had heard that Capel had been hired at Pitt, and he wanted to wish him well.

"I was very honored to talk to coach Tomlin," Capel said Wednesday during his introductory news conference at Petersen Events Center. "He talked to me about Pittsburgh and living here and we're going to get together."

If the infamous Jesse James play in the New England Patriots game last season came up in conversation with Tomlin, Capel didn't say. But he was not afraid to offer his opinion of the Steelers tight end's nullified catch to reporters.

"It's the worst call I've ever seen," he said. "It was a really, really bad call. I have not gotten over it."

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me