Jeff Capel visits Pitt football practice; Pat Narduzzi: 'Invite me to the Sweet 16 one day'

Less than 24 hours after being introduced as Pitt's new basketball coach, Jeff Capel took some time to check out the Panthers' other high-profile athletics program.

Capel was a guest at Pitt football practice Thursday morning. After receiving applause from players upon being introduced to the team following the warm-up period of practice, Capel delivered brief remarks.

"He was talking about buying into what we are doing and coming in every day and kind of owning where we are at," Pitt wide receiver Rafael Araujo-Lopes said. "He said, 'This is what we do, so embrace it. Don't kind of be one foot in and one foot out. This is where we're at, this is what we got to do. (You) play football, so embrace it. Own it.' That's exactly what he said: 'Own it.' So that's what I got from what he was talking about."

Capel stayed for at least a half hour, at one point having a lengthy chat with Pitt football coach Pat Narduzzi as they walked across the field at the indoor facility of UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on the South Side.

Narduzzi said Capel "seems like a great guy."

"I think we have the right guy for the job, no doubt," Narduzzi said. "(Athletic director Heather Lyke) did a tremendous job in just being patient. Sometimes people don't have the patience to know what is going on or to feel it. Everybody has different guys they are pointing at throughout the country of who they are going to hire, but she is a pro and she did a heck of a job getting, really, the right guy. I think he is going to be a great fit for Pitt."

Narduzzi said success in basketball is beneficial to the football program and vice versa.

"When you are winning and beating people (in football), it helps basketball, and I think it is the same thing when they're winning," Narduzzi said. "When they are winning and people hear, 'Pitt, Pitt, Pitt,' when they put on ESPN, when it is not football season, and they are seeing the University of Pittsburgh winning and beating people in the ACC, and getting in the tournament and watching Selection Sunday, I think it all matters.

"I want (Capel) to invite me to the Sweet 16 one day and say, 'Coach, come on, let's go,' and I can say, 'Let's cancel practice and go to the Sweet 16.' I am looking forward to that, and success on both ends helps everybody."

Just before football practice was scheduled to begin, Capel divulged details about his staff during an appearance on Pitt flagship radio station KDKA-FM. Contrary to reports, Capel is not bringing assistant Nolan Smith with him from Duke, but he is highly interested in adding former Pitt star Brandin Knight as an assistant.

Capel expressed a desire to be deliberate with assembling his staff, saying he preferred to make the right hire than to have it done quickly.

