Pitt

Pitt's Jeff Capel discusses close friendship with Duke's Mike Krzyzewski

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Thursday, March 29, 2018, 5:52 p.m.
New Pitt mens head basketball coach Jeff Capel speaks to the gather crowd Wednesday, March 28, 2018 at Petersen Events Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
New Pitt mens head basketball coach Jeff Capel speaks to the gather crowd Wednesday, March 28, 2018 at Petersen Events Center.

Jeff Capel was fired at Oklahoma on a Monday. On Tuesday, he was in the office of Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, who had his own problems getting ready for the 2011 NCAA Tournament.

No matter. Within minutes, Capel had another job, back to his roots and a comfort zone like no other. He sat on the Duke bench with Krzyzewski for the next seven seasons until he was named Pitt's basketball coach Tuesday.

That's how close Capel is with Krzyzewski, for whom he played four seasons as a starter, scoring 1,601 points from 1993-1997 and eventually becoming his No. 1 recruiter.

“When I made the decision to go to Duke, I was 17,” Capel said. “I didn't realize the guy who I chose to play for would become one of my dear friends.

“Not just a mentor, but a friend. Someone I've laughed with, that I've cried with, that has been there for me in the greatest times and also in the most difficult times.”

When Capel's father, Jeff Capel Jr., was diagnosed with ALS in 2016, the family kept the news largely private.

“The only person I told was coach,” Capel said. “That was a time when we cried. When my father passed (last year), he was the first person (I contacted).

“When you have a relationship like that, an authentic relationship, you feel comfortable sharing those types of emotions,” he said.

When Capel was talking to Pitt officials about their job, he kept Krzyzewski aware throughout the process.

“I wanted his guidance. I wanted his blessing. I wanted to know what he thought.”

When Pitt plays Duke next season, Capel said his relationship with Krzyzewski won't change.

“When we play each other, that will be difficult,” he said. “He'll always be someone I lean on for guidance and advice. I just won't see him as frequently.”

In a statement released by Pitt, Krzyzewski called Capel “one of the most dynamic coaches in the country.”

“He possesses championship-level experience as both a head and assistant coach, as well as distinct knowledge of the Atlantic Coast Conference that will benefit Pitt immediately. Pitt just made an amazing hire.”

Capel said his seven years as a Duke assistant were important to his growth as a coach after nine seasons as head coach at VCU and Oklahoma (overall record 175-110).

“Duke was necessary for me,” he said. “It was something that had to happen.

“I had a chance to sit beside — and be with every day and have these intimate conversations with — a guy who's the best who's ever done it.

“I think I will have better balance. I think I've learned not to take myself as serious as I once did.”

Still, some things he experienced as a young coach remain with him today.

Capel, 43, was hired at VCU at age 27, the youngest coach in the nation at the time.

“It wasn't a very popular thing,” he said. “People thought that people at VCU were crazy. Because of that, I always coach with a little bit of a chip on my shoulder to show them these people weren't crazy.”

VCU was 79-41 in four seasons under Capel, who in 2004 led the Rams to their first NCAA Tournament berth in eight years.

“They did see something,” he said.

Sporting News college basketball writer Mike DeCourcy said he was among those questioning VCU's judgement.

“One of the things that I like about Jeff is that when I declared VCU had rushed things by making him a head coach at 27 and then he proved me completely wrong with his great performance there, he never held it against me,” DeCourcy said.

“I'm not making that mistake again. I know how good he is now. He has an eye for talent, a way with people and a great head for the game.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

