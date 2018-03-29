Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pitt

Rafael Araujo-Lopes seeks to be leader of Pitt WR corps

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Thursday, March 29, 2018, 6:18 p.m.

Rafael Araujo-Lopes had a breakout season in 2017. For an encore, the shifty Pitt receiver turned his attention to more intangible methods of helping the Panthers.

A fifth-year senior, Araujo-Lopes was asked how he could build off a team-high 43 catches for 531 yards. The Florida native did not cite statistics, instead turning to leadership.

"Definitely, the main thing would be being a leader," Araujo-Lopes said Thursday from UPMC Rooney Sports Complex after Pitt's spring practice session. "Not necessarily so much of the football aspect, but encouraging the guys and making sure everybody knows what they're doing. I think my role as a leader that is what is going increase from last year to this year."

The 5-foot-9 Araujo-Lopes made a leap last season after three catches in 2016 and a redshirt year after he'd transferred from a California junior college. Only NFL-bound Jester Weah had more receiving yards or receiving touchdowns last season than Araujo-Lopes.

Not that, he says, those numbers carry any disproportionate weight with teammates. Araujo-Lopes is the only scholarship senior among a 14-member receiver group that includes nine who are freshmen or sophomores.

"I don't know if catching the ball or what you do on the field will necessarily help when being a leader," Araujo-Lopes said. "I think now that I have been an older guy and I have experience and being on the field — not necessarily when I'm catching — I think that is what puts the pressure, 'OK, now I am going to lead. I am the senior, the guys are looking to me, so I have to lead.'

"I don't think it's so much that I caught 50 passes or whatever I did. It's just me being a senior. Now I have to step into that role, now I have to be a leader."

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

