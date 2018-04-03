Pitt revels in depth at linebacker position

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Linebacker Elijah Zeise is approaching his senior season at Pitt with this simple thought in mind:

Make his position coach's job as difficult as possible. Make him fret, make him sweat, make him watch practice video until his eyes water.

Said linebackers coach Rob Harley (maybe not in so many words): Bring it on, Elijah.

The landscape at linebacker has evolved in such a manner in the coaching staff's fourth year that there are four worthy candidates for three starting jobs. It's the most depth in many years.

Because coach Pat Narduzzi scoffed at the notion of changing his long-time base defense to a 3-4 (passing downs excluded), someone will be left on the bench at the start of the game.

It's too early for Harley to reveal what he's thinking. In his mind, there's never a good time.

But the decision may hinge on competition between Saleem Brightwell and Quintin Wirginis in the middle and Brightwell and Zeise at one outside spot (labeled Money). Sean Idowu, a second-team All-ACC selection last year, is locked into the other outside position (called Star).

“It's good for the linebacking corps,” Zeise said of the developing competition. “Because we're all motivated to learn so we can all go onto the field and make it hard on coach Harley to choose which three of us to put out there.”

Harley not only prefers it that way — he demands it.

“It better be hard,” he said. “If it's clear-cut, they haven't done their job and I haven't done my job because I have to get six (linebackers) ready.

“If something happens or a guy needs a rest, we should be able to put a guy in there and have zero drop-off.”

Last season, Idowu, Brightwell and Zeise manned the three positions, starting all 12 games. Each player was among the top four tacklers on the team. Idowu — presently slowed by an injury that doesn't appear serious — was the leader at 94, including 11½ for a loss.

Wirginis, who was not redshirted through his first three years at Pitt, missed the entire season — first with a three-game suspension and later with a season-ending, non-football related injury. Prior to those issues, he was poised to replace Matt Galambos as the starting middle linebacker.

But Wirginis is making it difficult for Harley to keep him off the field. At least, that's been the case during the first 10 spring practice sessions.

Narduzzi said Wirginis was dominant Tuesday during drills that were closed to the media.

“It was the Quintin Wirginis period out here,” he said. “He made just about every tackle at the middle linebacker spot.”

Brightwell, however, has shown the willingness and intellect to man the inside spot, even though he was an outside linebacker when he arrived on campus two years ago.

“I'm getting time at both positions,” he said, indicating his time has been split evenly. “I played Mike (the middle) the whole year last year. I'm trying to get my mind refreshed on Money (where he played as a redshirt freshman and made a game-changing interception against Clemson).

“It's good to be versatile and know both positions.”

He said Wirginis, who is trying to take his job, has been important not only as a playmaker, but as someone who can answer questions during film study.

“He knows a lot,” Brightwell said. “Even though I know stuff, there are so many things he helps me with. Having Q back is big.

“We just rotate. It doesn't matter who's in as long as we're all playing and making plays.”

The most likely outcome at linebacker will include all four players getting plenty of time on the field. That appears to be the way Narduzzi wants it.

“First of all, it gives you a chance to keep them fresh,” he said. “We got through last year with three guys playing the majority of the year. Thank God we didn't get anybody hurt.

“It's going to give us a chance to get more speed on the field. By the fourth quarter, those guys are going to be going (strong). They're not going to be tired.”

Harley said it should be intense competition.

“They have to realize anytime they're on the field taking a rep, it's a chance to be evaluated. Whether it's their feet (placement), their shoes untied or their jersey not pulled down, how you're acting on the sideline. It's everything.

“You have somebody on your heels, you're going to act right more times than not, or at least try to make the attempt to act right. Because you know that guy behind you is hungry. That's what's happens out in life, and they have to get used to it right now.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.