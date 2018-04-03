Pitt's O'Neill also saw 'that look' in DiVincenzo's eyes when they were in high school

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

No one enjoyed watching Donte DiVincenzo score 31 points in the national championship game more than former Pitt offensive tackle Brian O'Neill.

It wasn't the first time O'Neill saw DiVincenzo win a major trophy.

The pair were teammates at Salesianum School in Wilmington, Del., where they won the state basketball championship in 2014. (DiVincenzo won another the next year when O'Neill was at Pitt.)

“I was glued to the TV (Monday night),” said O'Neill, who is approaching a landmark event himself with the NFL Draft only three weeks away.

O'Neill said he saw the same intensity in DiVincenzo's eyes that was evident when they were in high school – in games and practice.

“He's big on energy and really going all the time,” O'Neill said. “If you were playing with him, you better be on your toes. He gets in those zones where you just give him the ball and let him go to work.

“Whether you're playing ping-pong or whatever, he's going to win and that's the most important thing to him. I compare him to Tyler Boyd when he was at Pitt.”

O'Neill had to smile Monday when he received two text messages while DiVincenzo was on his scoring surge.

The first was from Salesianum principal Father Chris Beretta, an assistant basketball coach at the school.

The text read: “OMG. He's got that look in his eyes.”

“Out of nowhere, three minutes later,” O'Neill said, “I got a text from our basketball coach, Brendan Haley. It said, “He's got that look right now.”

O'Neill said he and DiVincenzo text each other before big games, but he was surprised Monday night that his good-luck text received a response an hour before the title game.

“I said, 'Well, OK,' ” O'Neill said.

O'Neill, who now stands 6-foot-6, averaged 13.5 points per game while playing with DiVincenzo at Salesianum. Both were rated Delaware's top basketball player in their senior seasons.

“Being able to work with him, it made my job a lot easier, for sure,” O'Neill said. “I was able to get some looks down low that may not have been possible without a passer like him.”

Now, it appears O'Neill and DiVincenzo will have a good chance to make a living in their respective sports.

“That's the plan,” O'Neill said.

O'Neill said their friendship offered a unique perspective into the life of a top-level collegiate athlete.

“For us being able to really understand what each other goes through as far as playing at a high level at a major Division 1 school, we've both come to respect each other's game and what it takes to get to that level.

“Although, I'm nowhere near the level he's at.”

Nonetheless, O'Neill likely will be drawing an NFL paycheck sometime this year. He said he has spoken to every team since the end of the season, either at the Senior Bowl, the Combine or Pitt's Pro Day. NFLDraftScout.com projects him as a second- or third-round selection, although an early Mel Kiper mock draft put him in the first round.

DiVincenzo, a redshirt sophomore, could have the same opportunity in the NBA, perhaps as soon as this year.

Even if DiVincenzo returns to Villanova next season, O'Neill believes his friend's future is certain.

“If he plays like he did last night, I don't think there will be any reason for him to take a fifth year (of eligibililty),” he said.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.