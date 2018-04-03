Pitt linebacker Kyle Nunn earns unflattering nickname

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pitt linebacker Kyle Nunn has added 20 pounds since his freshman season a year ago, but he's gained something else that may never leave him.He's known as the "sewer rat," and his position coach Rob Harley insists it's a compliment.

Nunn, 6-foot-3, 220 pounds, intercepted 14 passes in his career at Findlay (Ohio) High School, but he's a linebacker who recently caught Harley's eye during video study.

"He kind of snaked in there, got sniffing around in there and found an open gap," Harley said, explaining the origin of the nickname.

"Somehow, it kind of came out of my mouth in a meeting. He just reminded me of a guy just trying to find some scraps, trying to get in there somewhere, smelling around," he said, sniffing for effect.

"He found some peanut butter in the B gap and got a TFL (tackle for loss). I made sure I told him that's a compliment. He's always scrappy, getting to the football and we love that about him. He's embraced it now."

Nunn was not available for comment. But when his mom, Angie, an NAIA basketball and softball All-American at Tiffin (Ohio) University, saw the news on Twitter, she responded "Atta boy!!!"

Coach Pat Narduzzi said Nunn likes the nickname.

"He's kind of a dirt bag so he likes it. He soaks it up."

