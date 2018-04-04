Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pitt

Ex-Pitt star Jamel Artis has career night for Magic in win over Knicks

Tim Benz | Wednesday, April 4, 2018, 7:48 a.m.
Orlando Magic guard Jamel Artis (0) attempts a shot as New York Knicks center Kyle O'Quinn (9) defends during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, April 3, 2018, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
It's all coming up roses for Pitt hoops these days.

They got a good coach in Jeff Capel. Some of the roster may actually return now. And a former Pitt standout had himself a night at Madison Square Garden.

Jamel Artis had a career high 16 points on 6-of-10 shooting en route to a 97-73 Orlando win over the Knicks.

He added six rebounds too.

Artis is on a two-way contract, splitting time with the Lakeland Magic, Orlando's G League affiliate.

“What intrigues me about him is his playmaking ability,” Magic coach Frank Vogel said after Tuesday's win. “He handles it like a point guard. Can really make plays with the passes. And then he can knock down the open shot like he did tonight. He got hot out there, but his floor game was what was most impressive.”

Artis originally was picked up by the Knicks after getting spurned by all 30 teams in the draft. The Knicks cut him after just one preseason game.

“Yeah, I was a little caught off-guard,” Artis said. “I would say because I think I belong here. It's nothing personal. It's (part) of the sport. You got to be great, continue to work hard like I did. I am here now and I love it.”

