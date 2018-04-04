Pitt offering students more perks to football games with new club
Updated 17 hours ago
In an attempt to enhance students' experiences at football games at Heinz Field, Pitt's athletic department announced Wednesday the creation of the Student Panther Club.
For an annual fee of $50, members will receive a variety of perks on top of season tickets for the six-game home schedule that starts Sept. 1 against Albany.
Aside from a ticket to every game, benefits include:
• An opportunity to win retro Pitt football jerseys.
• Invitations to attend Exclusive Panther Club events.
• Discounts to campus businesses.
• A Panther Pitt T-shirt.
• Two complimentary tickets to an undetermined football game during Family Weekend.
• The ability to accrue Panther Club Priority Points that will provide special access to season and single-game sales, plus bowl game tickets.
Students can join online via PittsburghPanthers.com . Or by phoning 412-648-8889 or email at StudentPantherClub@athletics.pitt.edu.
Pitt typically sells 10,000 student tickets every season in the north end zone. That area may be reconfigured this season.
Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.