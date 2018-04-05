Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pitt

ACC football championship staying in Charlotte through 2030

The Associated Press | Thursday, April 5, 2018, 12:39 p.m.
ACC Commissioner John Swofford announces a 10-year contract extension with the Charlotte Sports Foundation to continue hosting the ACC Football Championship game in Charlotte during a news conference in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, April 5, 2018. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The ACC has found a long-term home for its football championship game in Charlotte, N.C., through 2030,

ACC Commissioner John Swofford announced a 10-year contract extension with the Charlotte Sports Foundation to continue hosting the game in Charlotte at a news conference Thursday.

The game has been played at Bank of America Stadium, home of the NFL's Carolina Panthers, seven of the past eight seasons. The previous contract was set to expire in 2020.

The ACC championship game has sold out four of the previous seven times it has been held in Charlotte, including last year when 74,372 fans watched No. 1 Clemson defeat No. 7 Miami.

Swofford said in a release that Charlotte has been “a tremendous home” for the game.

“With the outstanding efforts by the Charlotte Sports Foundation, Carolina Panthers and city of Charlotte, our game has grown into one of the premier sporting events in the country,” Swofford said. “We look forward every year to this annual celebration of ACC football.”

The seven previous ACC championship games in Charlotte have averaged more than 70,000 fans per game, with a record attendance of 74,514 in 2015 when Clemson played North Carolina.

Over the last eight years, the ACC championship game ranks second among all conferences in attendance for its football title games.

The game is “a cornerstone of our foundation,” said Johnny Harris, chairman of the board of directors of the Charlotte Sports Foundation. “We are thrilled the community has proven to embrace the game and events surrounding it. The ACC has truly found a home in Charlotte.”

