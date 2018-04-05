Pitt notebook: Pat Narduzzi opposes proposed transfer rule, even if it helps him

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A proposed NCAA rule change that would allow athletes who transfer to be immediately eligible could benefit Pitt, but coach Pat Narduzzi is still against it.

Sophomore wide receiver Taysir Mack transferred from Indiana to Pitt this year and is expected to sit out the 2018 season, according to current NCAA transfer rules.

But there has been speculation that the NCAA could relax those rules, possibly before the start of the football season, making Mack and others eligible, if all other requirements are met.

“You never know,” Narduzzi said. “That transfer rule is coming out. You really don't know.”

But liberal transfer rules could change the college football landscape, introducing NFL-style free agency into the game.

“For college football, I would say I don't want that rule,” Narduzzi said. “If it does happen, we get an immediate impact player right now. I still would vote it down.

“It isn't about Pitt or me. It's about what's good for college football.”

Mack, who last season became the first Indiana freshman since 2008 to gain 100 yards receiving in a game (132 against Purdue), said he transferred to Pitt to get closer to his Brooklyn, N.Y., home. “I saw the growth within the team,” he said.

Overall, Mack caught 23 passes for 310 yards and three touchdowns for Indiana last season. He has two friends on the Pitt team: Linebacker Elias Reynolds and offensive lineman Justin Morgan, who are Brooklyn and Bronx, N.Y., natives, respectively.

He also developed a relationship with Pitt offensive coordinator Shawn Watson, who was on the Hoosiers' staff in 2016.

“He motivated me to stay on top of it,” Mack said. “He said I reminded him of DeVante Parker from Louisville (a first-round draft choice of the Miami Dolphins in 2015). He sees that I can be the No. 1 guy. I just have to keep working at it.”

Mack said he isn't counting on the rule being passed this year (although he would welcome it), and it won't affect how he prepares.

If he's forced to sit out, he'll accept it.

“At the end of the day, I have to be ready to play, regardless. I still have to be on the top of my game,” he said. “Why should I stop what I have to do because of a rule?”

Wide receivers coach Kevin Sherman said he's OK with the fact Mack might not get an opportunity to showcase his talents this season.

“It's exciting,” he said. “Somebody in the room is setting an example. It's a teachable moment for our younger players. Somebody is coming in and stepping up, playing fast and has the ability to go deep and make plays.”

Ford's picks

Pitt redshirt freshman cornerback Paris Ford intercepted a pass at the end of practice Thursday, and he said he leads the defensive backs this spring with eight.

He hasn't set a numerical goal for interceptions this season, however.

“Whatever it takes to win games. Five, 10, 20, it doesn't matter,” he said.

Ford gave credit to new secondary coach Archie Collins, who he said showed him “a better technique” for getting interceptions.

In the offseason, Ford moved from safety to cornerback and he admits he's “a work in progress” while competing with sophomore Jason Pinnock for playing time.

“There are no starters right now,” he said. “We're just battling it out.”

He said the move from safety has been seamless.

“I feel real comfortable with these guys. I feel like I have played with these guys for years.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.