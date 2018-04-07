QB Kenny Pickett sharp for Pitt in final spring scrimmage

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pitt's coaches credited the defense with 11 non-contact sacks Saturday in the final — and most important — scrimmage of the spring Saturday.

Nonetheless, quarterback Kenny Pickett found enough open space in the pocket to complete 17 of 22 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns, according to statistics released by the team.

Pickett's backup, Ricky Town, completed 9 of 13 passes for 48 yards and a touchdown.

Wide receiver Taysir Mack, a former Indiana player who may be forced to sit out this season because of NCAA transfer rules, led all pass catchers in yards receiving (53 on four catches, including a touchdown). Tre Tipton, recovering from a season-ending knee injury last year, caught five for 23 and a score. Junior Maurice Ffrench had four for 45 and a touchdown.

Darrin Hall led the running game, averaging 6.1 yards per carry (10 for 61). He added three catches for 35 yards and a touchdown.

The pass rush was led by defensive end Rashad Weaver and linebacker Anthony McKee, with two sacks each. Defensive tackle Amir Watts recorded 2 1⁄ 2 tackles for a loss (1 1⁄ 2 sacks).

There were no interceptions, and only cornerbacks Paris Ford and Dane Jackson recorded pass breakups.

Kicker Alex Kessman hit 8 of 10 field goal attempts, including a 47-yarder.

Coach Pat Narduzzi said earlier last week that the scrimmage would be “the last real, real scrimamge where your (No.) 1 offensive line is with your quarterback and your tailback.”“So, it's the ones on ones (first-team offense vs. first-team defense).”

The spring game next Saturday at Heinz Field will have a different format, with seniors drafting two squads and first-team players lining up next to reserves for most of the day.

Prior to the game, basketball coach Jeff Capel will conduct the coin toss.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.