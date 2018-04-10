Pat Narduzzi optimistic about offensive line despite relative inexperience

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pitt lost four offensive linemen from last year's team, with at least one of them expected to find a home – and a nice paycheck – in the NFL.

In fact, offensive tackle Brian O'Neill probably will be selected sometime in the first three rounds of the draft April 26 or 27.

Yet, coach Pat Narduzzi, perhaps swept up in the enthusiasm he's feeling after seeing his team make progress this spring, made a surprising statement Tuesday at the end of practice.

"Our pass protection right now looks like it's better than last year's," he said.

Pitt's quarterbacks were sacked 31 times last season, compared to the 23 the defense managed against 12 opponents. That's not a ratio coaches prefer.

With sophomore quarterback Kenny Pickett a little quicker in the pocket than Max Browne (graduated) and Ben DiNucci (transferred to James Madison), perhaps the stats at the end of the season will validate Narduzzi's optimism.

Actually, the offensive line as it's presently constructed will change when Stefano Millin arrives this summer as a graduate transfer from Kent State. "We're looking for big things out of him," Narduzzi said.

Tuesday, the first unit lined up with three seniors -- Alex Bookser at left tackle and guards Connor Dintino and Mike Herndon on the left and right. Dintino and Herndon own only one career start, however (Herndon last year).

Sophomore Jimmy Morrissey appears to be an immovable object at center – he started all 12 games there last season – and sophomore Bryce Hargrove was at right tackle.

Narduzzi doesn't make many definitive statements in the spring, but he did when asked about Bookser, a 6-foot-6, 320-pound Mt. Lebanon graduate, who has played all five line positions (but mostly right guard).

"He's a tackle," Narduzzi said. "I don't know if it's going to be left tackle or right tackle. We definitely need him as an offensive tackle."

Such versatility will be important this season if linemen get hurt and next spring when Bookser will be trying to impress NFL executives.

"I hope they can rely on me to go in wherever," he said of Pitt's coaches. "I hope they have faith in me and I embrace that."

When you consider that Bookser and Morrissey are the only linemen seasoned by regular game experience, a thoughtless look at statistics from last Saturday's scrimmage might raise questions about Narduzzi's optimism.

The defense was credited with 11 sacks.

"It was a combination of things," Bookser said. "Quick whistle and we're still young.

"(The 11 sacks) probably are not reflective of the progress we've made through the spring. With this younger unit, we have made a lot of progress, especially in pass protection."

Narduzzi carried a whistle during the scrimmage, blowing it whenever a defensive player got within arm's length of the quarterback.

In an actual game, Pickett and backup Ricky Town could have stepped out of danger. But it's a sack in an April scrimmage just to avoid injuries.

Defensive players are trained not to touch the quarterback in practice, but end Dewayne Hendrix said it's difficult when you're charging upfield.

"(Tuesday), I touched him on accident," he said. "Sometimes, you fall up to them and can't help yourself."

The same rules will apply Saturday in the Blue-Gold game and throughout summer practice in August.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.