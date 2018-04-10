Duke headlines Pitt basketball schedule at Petersen next season

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Duke will make its second appearance in two years at Petersen Events Center during the 2019 basketball season, according to the conference schedule released Tuesday by the ACC.

But the Panthers and first-year coach Jeff Capel, a former Duke assistant, won't visit Cameron Indoor Stadium — home of the Blue Devils — for the first time since 2016.

Pitt will play four ACC opponents on a home/away basis: Clemson, Louisville, N.C. State and Syracuse. Other conference teams visiting the Pete will be Florida State, North Carolina, Notre Dame and Virginia Tech. The North Carolina game will be the first and final appearance at the Pete for former Pitt player Cam Johnson.

Pitt also will travel to Boston College, Georgia Tech, Miami, Virginia and Wake Forest.

Dates and tipoff times will be announced later this year. Pitt has not released its non-conference schedule.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.