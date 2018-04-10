Franklin Regional graduate, former Bucknell cornerback Colin Jonov will join Pitt as a walk-on

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Franklin Regional graduate and former Bucknell cornerback Colin Jonov, who returned two interceptions for 64- and 95-yard touchdowns last season, said he will join the Pitt team this summer as a preferred walk-on.

Jonov, a second-team All-Patriot League selection last year, will graduate from Bucknell next month with a degree in Economics. He will be immediately eligible to play.

“It's hard to turn down getting my MBA from a school like Pitt,” said Jonov, who said he also had a chance to join Penn State's team as a preferred walk-on. “It's an opportunity to return home. It's always been my dream to play at Pitt. I've had season tickets since I was 6-years-old.”

Jonov, 5-foot-10, 190 pounds, intercepted six passes in 25 career games (all starts) at Bucknell. His 212 return yards on interceptions rank third in school history.

He was at Bucknell four years, but he missed 2016 with a torn ACL.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.