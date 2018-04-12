Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pitt

Surf and turf vs. veggie tray: Winners in Pitt's spring game seek fine dining

Tribune-Review | Thursday, April 12, 2018, 5:36 p.m.
Daniel Gilbey

Updated 2 hours ago

When Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi established a reward system for the winning team in the spring game, he didn't know he was also rewarding the losers.

Steak and lobsters for the winners; franks and beans for the losers. That was the coach's edict.

The problem is that UPMC chef Kevin Blinn is so good at whipping up franks and beans, the losers didn't mind it.

Which is why the rules are changing.

“They wanted it, but they're not getting what they want,” Narduzzi said. “He made them too good, so I have to switch it.”

The winners still get surf and turf next week, but the losers are served a tray of vegetables, Narduzzi said.

That might turn out to be just the incentive he's seeking for a competitive spring game.

“They'll be a little more miserable eating some vegetables,” Narduzzi said.

It appears he's right.

“I won't eat here if I have to eat a vegetable plate,” defensive end Rashad Weaver said.

“We're going to have steak and lobster for sure,” safety Bricen Garner said.

But Narduzzi also realizes the nutritional benefit for the losers.

There are 368 calories and 17.02 grams of fat in a cup of franks and beans, according to the website fatsecret.com. Multiply those numbers by a football player's huge appetite, and the daily fat intake jumps off the charts.

A cup of raw vegetables has only 24 calories and .23 grams of fat.

“We try to eat healthy,” Narduzzi said.

The winners apparently earn the right to take in a few extra calories. A six-ounce T-bone steak has 361 calories and 24.34 grams of fat; the lobster has only 90 calories and 1 gram of fat.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

Related Content
Aggressiveness a focal point for new-look Pitt defense
Pitt's players and coaches always have preached discipline on defense. Stay in your gap. Don't try to do the other guy's job. Taking risks can compromise ...
On eve of spring game, eight Pitt players sidelined by minor injuries
At least eight players dealing with what Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi says are minor injuries have been limited this spring and are not expected to ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me