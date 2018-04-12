Surf and turf vs. veggie tray: Winners in Pitt's spring game seek fine dining

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi established a reward system for the winning team in the spring game, he didn't know he was also rewarding the losers.

Steak and lobsters for the winners; franks and beans for the losers. That was the coach's edict.

The problem is that UPMC chef Kevin Blinn is so good at whipping up franks and beans, the losers didn't mind it.

Which is why the rules are changing.

“They wanted it, but they're not getting what they want,” Narduzzi said. “He made them too good, so I have to switch it.”

The winners still get surf and turf next week, but the losers are served a tray of vegetables, Narduzzi said.

That might turn out to be just the incentive he's seeking for a competitive spring game.

“They'll be a little more miserable eating some vegetables,” Narduzzi said.

It appears he's right.

“I won't eat here if I have to eat a vegetable plate,” defensive end Rashad Weaver said.

“We're going to have steak and lobster for sure,” safety Bricen Garner said.

But Narduzzi also realizes the nutritional benefit for the losers.

There are 368 calories and 17.02 grams of fat in a cup of franks and beans, according to the website fatsecret.com. Multiply those numbers by a football player's huge appetite, and the daily fat intake jumps off the charts.

A cup of raw vegetables has only 24 calories and .23 grams of fat.

“We try to eat healthy,” Narduzzi said.

The winners apparently earn the right to take in a few extra calories. A six-ounce T-bone steak has 361 calories and 24.34 grams of fat; the lobster has only 90 calories and 1 gram of fat.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.