On eve of spring game, eight Pitt players sidelined by minor injuries

At least eight players dealing with what Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi says are minor injuries have been limited this spring and are not expected to play Saturday in the Blue-Gold game at Heinz Field.

They include second-team All-ACC linebacker Oluwaseun Idowu, and two other linebackers, Chase Pine and Norwin's Peyton Deri; senior running back Qadree Ollison; defensive tackle Keyshon Camp; and three wide receivers, Aaron Mathews, Shocky Jacques-Louis and Dontavius Butler-Jenkins.

Ollison has rushed for 1,646 yards in three previous seasons and will be -- if healthy -- a top backup for starter Darrin Hall. His absence gave increased opportunities to redshirt freshman running back Todd Sibley and sophomore A.J. Davis.

Idowu should slip back into a starting job in training camp. He led the team in tackles (94), tackles for a loss (11 1⁄ 2 ) and sacks (five) last season.

The three wide receivers could help Pitt's lack of depth at wide receiver after Jester Weah graduated and Quadree Henderson opted to come out early for the NFL draft.

Mathews, a junior from Clairton, has 22 receptions for 240 yards in two seasons. Jacques-Louis, a freshman, was the gem of Pitt's recruiting class this year. Butler-Jenkins, a redshirt freshman, missed last season with an injury.

