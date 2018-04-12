Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pitt

On eve of spring game, eight Pitt players sidelined by minor injuries

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Thursday, April 12, 2018, 6:09 p.m.
Pitt running back Qadree Ollison breaks into the open field against Miami on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Pitt running back Qadree Ollison breaks into the open field against Miami on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017 at Heinz Field.

At least eight players dealing with what Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi says are minor injuries have been limited this spring and are not expected to play Saturday in the Blue-Gold game at Heinz Field.

They include second-team All-ACC linebacker Oluwaseun Idowu, and two other linebackers, Chase Pine and Norwin's Peyton Deri; senior running back Qadree Ollison; defensive tackle Keyshon Camp; and three wide receivers, Aaron Mathews, Shocky Jacques-Louis and Dontavius Butler-Jenkins.

Ollison has rushed for 1,646 yards in three previous seasons and will be -- if healthy -- a top backup for starter Darrin Hall. His absence gave increased opportunities to redshirt freshman running back Todd Sibley and sophomore A.J. Davis.

Idowu should slip back into a starting job in training camp. He led the team in tackles (94), tackles for a loss (11 12) and sacks (five) last season.

The three wide receivers could help Pitt's lack of depth at wide receiver after Jester Weah graduated and Quadree Henderson opted to come out early for the NFL draft.

Mathews, a junior from Clairton, has 22 receptions for 240 yards in two seasons. Jacques-Louis, a freshman, was the gem of Pitt's recruiting class this year. Butler-Jenkins, a redshirt freshman, missed last season with an injury.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

