Pitt names guard Connor Dintino, linebacker Anthony McKee winners of the Conway Award for most improved

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pitt guard Connor Dintino and linebacker Anthony McKee Jr. were named winners of the Ed Conway award, given annually to the most improved players on both sides of the ball during spring practice.

Dintino, a senior from Mashpee, Mass., has moved from center to guard, seizing a job with the first offensive line unit. The line is being rebuilt at several positions after four regulars and semi-regulars either graduated or made an early declaration for the NFL Draft.

McKee, a junior from Columbus, Ohio, has filled in at star (outside) linebacker while Oluwaseun Idowu recovers from an injury. With McKee, Idowu, Elijah Zeise, Quintin Wirginis and Saleem Brightwell battling for three starting positions, linebacker may be the deepest position on the team.

The award is named after Ed Conway, the radio voice of Pitt football for four years until his death in 1974.

Last year's winners -- Jones-Smith and Zeise -- earned starting jobs during the season.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.