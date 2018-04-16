Pitt rounds out basketball staff with ex-Charleston assistant Milan Brown
Updated 8 hours ago
Pitt basketball coach Jeff Capel filled out his staff Monday by hiring Milan Brown, an assistant at the College of Charleston, according to a source close to the situation.
Brown helped Charleston to the Colonial Athletic Association regular-season and tournament championships this season, finishing with a 26-8 record after a 62-58 loss to Auburn in the NCAA Tournament. Charleston reached the tournament for the first time in 19 years by rallying from 17 points down in the second half to defeat Northeastern in overtime in the CAA title game.
Brown was a head coach for 12 seasons, including seven at Mount St. Mary's and five at Holy Cross. He will be the third assistant on Capel's staff with experience as a head coach, joining former Duke assistant Tim O'Toole (Fairfield) and his brother Jason Capel (Appalachian State).
Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.