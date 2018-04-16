Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pitt rounds out basketball staff with ex-Charleston assistant Milan Brown

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Monday, April 16, 2018, 8:54 p.m.
Holy Cross head coach Milan Brown shouts from the bench in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Harvard, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2014, in Boston. Holy Cross won 58-57. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
New Pitt mens head basketball coach Jeff Capel speaks to the gather crowd Wednesday, March 28, 2018 at Petersen Events Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
New Pitt mens head basketball coach Jeff Capel speaks to the gather crowd Wednesday, March 28, 2018 at Petersen Events Center.

Updated 8 hours ago

Pitt basketball coach Jeff Capel filled out his staff Monday by hiring Milan Brown, an assistant at the College of Charleston, according to a source close to the situation.

Brown helped Charleston to the Colonial Athletic Association regular-season and tournament championships this season, finishing with a 26-8 record after a 62-58 loss to Auburn in the NCAA Tournament. Charleston reached the tournament for the first time in 19 years by rallying from 17 points down in the second half to defeat Northeastern in overtime in the CAA title game.

Brown was a head coach for 12 seasons, including seven at Mount St. Mary's and five at Holy Cross. He will be the third assistant on Capel's staff with experience as a head coach, joining former Duke assistant Tim O'Toole (Fairfield) and his brother Jason Capel (Appalachian State).

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

