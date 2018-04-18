Former Pitt forward Ryan Luther transferring to Arizona

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Former Pitt forward Ryan Luther, who was outspoken in his support for former coach Kevin Stallings, said Wednesday night he will transfer and use his final year of eligibility at Arizona.

At Arizona, Luther will play for coach Sean Miller, a former Pitt and Blackhawk guard.

When Stallings was fired March 8, Luther tweeted his support for his coach.

“I liked coach Stallings and his staff and they treated not only me, but the whole team, well,” Luther said Wednesday night. “Nothing against the current staff (under new coach Jeff Capel). But people were bashing coach Stallings, and I didn't appreciate it.”

Luther, a Hampton graduate who was a four-year starter at Pitt, received an additional year of eligibility from the NCAA because he missed all but 10 games of the 2017-18 season with a foot injury.

He said he met with Capel before deciding to transfer, and he believes thew new coaching staff will have the program pointed in the right direction.

“I like coach Capel and the staff he brought in,” Luther said. “I think they will turn it around quickly. My (Pitt) teammates are hard workers.”Luther said leaving Pitt was a difficult decision.

“I never thought I would leave Pitt,” he said. “But a lot has changed and I would be on my third coach.”

Luther was recruited by Jamie Dixon before playing two seasons for Stallings.

“It was just time for a fresh start,” he said.

He said he told Capel he will transfer after the current semester, and Capel wished him well.

“He said if there was ever anything he could do for me he would do it,” Luther said.

Losing Luther and freshman guard Parker Stewart, who also said he will transfer, will be difficult for Pitt to overcome.

Despite missing most of the season and all 19 ACC games, Luther averaged a double-double for the 10 games he played. He finished as Pitt's second-leading scorer in terms of points per game (12.7) and led the team in rebounds per game (10.1) and average minutes played (32.5).

Pitt lost 19 of the 22 games Luther missed, including all 19 against conference opponents.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.