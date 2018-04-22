Pitt baseball makes history at Miami, closes in on its most wins in ACC

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pitt baseball is one victory short of matching is best season in the ACC, but coach Joe Jordano prefers not to talk about it.

In fact, he said, “I didn't even realize that.”

Jordano is focused on the business at hand, briefly savoring the 2-1 series victory against Miami — its first against the Hurricanes in five ACC seasons — and finding a way to ignite the bats for the stretch run.

Pitt is third in the ACC Coastal and eighth overall. The top 12 teams qualify for the postseason — Pitt never has qualified for the ACC Tournament — another matter Jordano addresses only when an outsider asks.

“We just have to keep things simple, stay focused and take it one game at a time,” he said.

Sounds boring, but all three games of the series at Alex Rodriguez Park in Coral Gables, Fla., were tightly contested.

Pitt defeated the Hurricanes on Friday, 2-1, before splitting a doubleheader Saturday, 3-0 and 3-0.

Miami officials decided to play two Saturday to avoid predicted rain Sunday. After spending 10 hours at the park, Pitt's players woke up Sunday morning to sunshine.

But by that time, no one cared. When the Panthers finally departed Sunday night, they were holding a 21-16 record, 10-11 in the ACC. Pitt achieved its best record in the ACC (11-19) in 2014, the inaugural season.

That's nice, but Jordano knows it hardly is worth crowing about with a month left in the season.

“I don't think we've hit on all cylinders yet,” said Jordano, who played the entire Miami series without second baseman Alex Amos (hand injury). “This weekend, we pitched extremely well, played some very solid defense. But, conversely, we didn't swing the bats as well as we are capable of.

“That's been something we just haven't figured out yet. It's really important that we get that worked out moving forward.”

Pitt's pitchers were in charge through most of the series.

Reliever Chase Smith was the winning pitcher in the first game, giving way to Yaya Chentouf, who earned his seventh save, after Ron Washington Jr. broke a 1-1 tie with a home run in the top of the ninth. Starting pitcher Dan Hammer paved the way, allowing only three hits in seven innings.

In the first game Saturday, winning pitcher Matt Pidich (5-1) and R.J. Freure (first save) combined for the shutout. Blair Calvo struck out seven in seven innings in the second game, but he gave up two earned runs, which turned out to be enough for Miami.

“We had some opportunities in the second game,” Jordano said. “As it turned out, they got a couple of two-out hits, and we didn't. That was the reverse of the first game (of the doubleheader).”

After a break from conference play this week — final exams are scheduled — Pitt will close the season at Notre Dame, followed by home series against Louisville and No. 16 Clemson.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.