Pitt

Pitt softball completes sweep of Virginia, reaches 14 ACC wins

Paul Schofield
Paul Schofield | Monday, April 23, 2018, 12:21 a.m.

Updated 22 hours ago

Pitt completed a weekend softball series sweep of Virginia on Sunday, winning 12-1 in five innings at Vartabedian Field, and took over the top spot in the ACC Coastal Division.

It was the Panthers first series sweep of the season.

Pitt is 26-16-1 and 14-6 ACC. The 14 conference wins are the most in an ACC season for the Panthers.

Senior pitcher Kayla Harris allowed one run and seven hits.

Pitt scored a season-high 12 runs behind 10 hits from eight different players.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.

