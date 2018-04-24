Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pitt

Pitt basketball gets verbal commitment from 4-star point guard

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Tuesday, April 24, 2018, 12:09 p.m.
One of prep basketball’s biggest stock risers for the 2017-2018 season officially came off the board today, as Trey McGowens committed to Pittsburgh.
One of prep basketball’s biggest stock risers for the 2017-2018 season officially came off the board today, as Trey McGowens committed to Pittsburgh.

Updated 31 minutes ago

Pitt coach Jeff Capel received his first verbal commitment from the Class of 2018 Tuesday when point guard Trey McGowens of Hargrave (Va.) Military Academy announced he will enroll later this year.

McGowens, 6-foot-4, 175 pounds, was first-team all-state and player of the year at Wren (S.C.) High School in 2017 before enrolling at Hargrave. He had 41 offers and was ranked the 75th overall prospect in the nation, according to Rivals.com. He originally was in the 2019 class but decided to reclassify.

His final choices included Clemson, Minnesota, Ole Miss and St. John's. He also had offers from N.C. State and TCU.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me