Pitt wrestling coach named Rookie Coach of the Year
Updated 5 hours ago
Pitt wrestling coach Keith Gavin was named the Amateur Wrestling News Rookie Coach of the Year on Tuesday.
Gavin, a 2008 Pitt graduate, served as an assistant coach at Oklahoma (2016-17) and Virginia (2013-16) before taking over the Panthers.
Pitt finished the Atlantic Coast Conference season with a 2-3 record, including wins against Duke and Virginia in Gavin's first season. The young Panthers, which featured five underclassmen, finished 4-11 overall.
The Panthers are expected to be better in 2018-19, a season in which when they will host the NCAA Division I National Championships at PPG Arena.
Derry's Micky Phillippi and Mt. Lebanon's Kellan Stout sat out this past season after transferring, Phillippi from Virginia and Stout from Penn State.
Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.