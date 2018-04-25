Pitt waiting on Penn State for answer on football series

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pitt athletic director Heather Lyke said Wednesday she has proposed to Penn State a four-year agreement to resume the schools' football series in 2026, but she has not received a response from Penn State officials.

And she added Pitt does not plan to wait indefinitely.

"We're going to wait a tad more patiently," Lyke said, "but not much. We can't.

"We have people who want to play us and good opportunities to play what would be a very attractive game.

"But I think out of the respect for Penn State and the opportunity within the Commonwealth, we want to play Penn State. If they don't, we will obviously shift gears."

Lyke said she has been in repeated contact with Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour on the topic.

"I've been in as much contact as I can with Sandy, who I have a lot of respect for, tremendous leader, tremendous mentor, tremendous friend to me.

"We have an agreement before them (presented during last football season), but it has not been signed."

Reached for comment, a Penn State spokesman said, "Sandy is traveling and does not have a comment at this time."

The spokesman added, "Sandy has addressed this matter within the last several months and there isn't anything new to add."

Before the Fiesta Bowl in December, Barbour told reporters she met with Lyke about the series when the Panthers came to State College in September, but nothing was resolved.

"There has been no progress at this point in time," Barbour said.

Pitt and Penn State will play Sept. 8 at Heinz Field in the third of a four-game series that was negotiated by former Pitt athletic director Steve Pederson in 2011. The teams have split the first two games, with Pitt winning in 2016 and Penn State prevailing last season.

The series, which was discontinued from 2001-2015, will end after next year's game at Penn State, which will be the 100th between the schools.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.