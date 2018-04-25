Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pitt

Pitt waiting on Penn State for answer on football series

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Wednesday, April 25, 2018, 1:00 p.m.

Updated 54 minutes ago

Pitt athletic director Heather Lyke said Wednesday she has proposed to Penn State a four-year agreement to resume the schools' football series in 2026, but she has not received a response from Penn State officials.

And she added Pitt does not plan to wait indefinitely.

"We're going to wait a tad more patiently," Lyke said, "but not much. We can't.

"We have people who want to play us and good opportunities to play what would be a very attractive game.

"But I think out of the respect for Penn State and the opportunity within the Commonwealth, we want to play Penn State. If they don't, we will obviously shift gears."

Lyke said she has been in repeated contact with Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour on the topic.

"I've been in as much contact as I can with Sandy, who I have a lot of respect for, tremendous leader, tremendous mentor, tremendous friend to me.

"We have an agreement before them, but it has not been signed."

Reached for comment, a Penn State spokesman said, "Sandy is traveling and does not have a comment at this time."

Pitt and Penn State will play Sept. 8 at Heinz Field in the third of a four-game series that was negotiated by former Pitt athletic director Steve Pederson in 2011. The teams have split the first two games, with Pitt winning in 2016 and Penn State prevailing in the rematch last season.

The series, which was discontinued from 2001-2015, will end after next year's game at Penn State, which will be the 100th between the schools.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

Pitt Athletic Director Heather Lyke speaks to the media during a round table discussion Wednesday April 25, 2018 at Petersen Events Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pitt Athletic Director Heather Lyke speaks to the media during a round table discussion Wednesday April 25, 2018 at Petersen Events Center.
Pitt Athletic Director Heather Lyke speaks to the media during a round table discussion Wednesday April 25, 2018 at Petersen Events Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pitt Athletic Director Heather Lyke speaks to the media during a round table discussion Wednesday April 25, 2018 at Petersen Events Center.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me