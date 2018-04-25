Heather Lyke's concerns about corruption in college basketball revealed during Pitt's coaching searches

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pitt athletic director Heather Lyke spent part of Wednesday morning reading the report on men's college basketball released by an NCAA commission chaired by former secretary of state Condoleezza Rice. Lyke came away with many thoughts and concerns, some of which were not unfamiliar to her.

Lyke's concerns already had reached tangible levels when she led two searches for Pitt's men's and women's basketball coaches.

“It was concerning in the search. We really had to vet a lot of candidates as much as possible,” she said.

Some coaches were even scratched from Pitt's list of potential candidates.

“For sure,” she said. “There were some situations that you had too much concrete information. You didn't do it on a whim or someone saying something.

“There's too much at risk for the reputation of our university and our athletic program. We really had to make some tough decisions there.”

In her report presented to two boards of the NCAA, Rice wrote, “The levels of corruption and deception are now at a point that they threaten the very survival of the college game as we know it.”

Lyke said, “No one really understands how widespread it is. One of the things I read that Condoleezza wrote that makes you pause is everybody knows this goes on and yet it still goes on. That's really concerning.

“I don't know if the penalties can be harsh enough. If people intentionally violate rules and orchestrate ways of doing it, there should be significant penalties if they can really prove that.”

Lyke said the controversial one-and-done rule that allows high school players to spend one year in college before going to the NBA is “a real problem.” USA Today reported Wednesday that the NBA will not consider changing the rule before the 2020 draft.

“Giving kids the opportunity that have that exceptional talent to go to the NBA, let them go,” Lyke said. “There are a number of those kids who then taint the rest of it.

“I don't think every kid is getting paid to go to college. But there is a number of them that there's too much money involved to think that they're not.

“You just don't want the disingenuous student who comes here for a semester and really has no intent to be in college and does not understand the value of a college degree and the difficulty of making it at that next level.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.