Former coach calls Pitt recruit Trey McGowens 'downhill player'

Fran Campbell can only remember one time when he became frustrated with Trey McGowens.

“I didn't think he should have stopped with the ball until at least two people (were guarding him),” said Campbell, who coached McGowens at Wren (S.C.) High School. “There were times I thought he could have done more.

“I call him a downhill player, like Russell Westbrook. He's always going downhill, always attacking the basket.”

McGowens, a point guard, is the first player to verbally commit to new Pitt coach Jeff Capel. After signing his letter of intent, he'll enroll later this year and join the 2018-19 team.

McGowens played at Wren, his hometown school, before he spent the past year at Hargrave (Va.) Military Academy.

Campbell has known McGowens since he was in the fourth grade, and he was surprised when he left Wren for Hargrave.

“Because he was so tied into the community,” Campbell said. McGowens' mother Pamela is the girls basketball coach at Wren.

“It's not the first time (Wren has lost players to prep schools),” Campbell said. “He's just the best one we've had. One of the reasons he went to prep school is some people thought he needed an extra year to physically fill out.”

McGowens, 6-foot-4, 175 pounds, will get a chance to grow into his body when he starts working in Pitt's strength and conditioning program.

“I could see it coming. There's more physical growth to come for him,” Campbell said.

Hargrave coach Lee Martin sees the same potential. “The scary thing is he's very young. He's only 17.”

McGowens was originally a member of the class of 2019 and could have spent a second season at Hargrave. “But he had such a great season with us,” Martin said.

Academically, he has a grade-point average above 3.5, Martin said. “He's a very respectful young man, (always saying) 'yes sir, no sir.' “

Recruiters started coming around the school this year, but Capel made the greatest impact, Martin said.

“As soon as he got the job (at Pitt), he reached out to us. He came in last week and sat and talked to Trey for a long time. He did a heckuva job the past two or three weeks getting to know him.”

Martin said he believes McGowens can make the transition to the ACC.

“He is a young man with tremendous ability,” he said. “A lot of it untapped. He's extremely athletic and is becoming a very good decision maker on the floor.”

Said Campbell: “As he becomes bigger and stronger, it will be even harder to stop him. He hasn't even scratched the surface on how good he can be.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.