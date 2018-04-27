Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pitt

Pitt signs athletic director Heather Lyke to 6-year contract

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Friday, April 27, 2018, 11:03 a.m.
Pitt Athletic Director Heather Lyke speaks to the media during a round table discussion Wednesday April 25, 2018 at Petersen Events Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pitt Athletic Director Heather Lyke speaks to the media during a round table discussion Wednesday April 25, 2018 at Petersen Events Center.

In her first 13 months on the job, Heather Lyke has put her personal stamp on Pitt's athletic program, recruiting and hiring six new coaches while extending the contract of football coach Pat Narduzzi through 2024.

Her quest for stability paid off personally this week when Chancellor Patrick Gallagher signed Lyke to a six-year contract that also ties her to the university through 2024. Gallagher made the announcement Friday morning.

Clearly, Gallagher is seeking stability in that job after Lyke's predecessor, Scott Barnes, spent less than two years at Pitt before taking the athletic director's job at Oregon State.

“Heather is leading an ambitious charge to transform Pitt Athletics, and her success here is just beginning,” Gallagher said in a statement. “I am thrilled that she will continue to push our athletics programs to new heights—and spur positive change for our student-athletes and our university community — for years to come.”

In addition to men's and women's basketball coaches Jeff Capel and Lance White, Lyke hired four other coaches: women's soccer's Randy Waldrum, a two-time College Cup champion while at Notre Dame; wrestling's Keith Gavin, a former NCAA champion at Pitt; gymnastics' Samantha Snider, who led the Panthers back to NCAA Regional Championship competition for the first time in five years; and diving's Katie Hazelton, who previously distinguished herself in leading the Duke Diving Club to unprecedented success.

She also has outlined an ambitious goal of flipping the court at Petersen Events Center to better showcase the Oakland Zoo for televised basketball game. Plus, her vision includes a project labeled “Victory Heights” that includes significant levels of fund-raising and construction of a 3,000-seat arena on Pitt's upper campus for wrestling, gymnastics and volleyball. It also would include facilities for sports medicine and research, she said.

“I am grateful to Chancellor Gallagher and our Board of Trustees for their belief in me, our team and what we are building in Pitt Athletics,” Lyke said in a statement “Their support is invaluable and every member of our department knows our university is committed to helping us construct a championship culture with the right people. I want to thank our university leadership for their belief in our vision of what Pitt Athletics is capable of achieving — athletically, academically, within our campus community and in the City of Pittsburgh.

“The best part is we are just getting started. As proud as we are about our history and tradition, Pitt's future can be even greater. We are highly motivated to usher in a new Golden Era for Pitt Athletics.”

