Pitt's Avonte Maddox selected by Eagles in 4th round

When Pitt's Avonte Maddox went to the NFL Combine, he ran a 4.39 40, and started a journey from smallish college cornerback to NFL draft pick.

He reached his destination Saturday when the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles drafted him in the fourth round, the 125th player selected overall.

Maddox, 5-foot-9, 184 pounds, was a four-year starter at Pitt and was usually matched against the opposing team's best receivers, including Oklahoma State's James Washington, who was a second-round draft choice of the Steelers on Friday.

Although he missed five games with an arm injury, Maddox showed a passion for the game that led to his election by his teammates as a co-captain for the 2017 season.

"I love this game," he said at Pitt's Pro Day. "That's what you have to do to play it. There are a lot of things that go into the game that you can't teach. That's what makes the game fun"

Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi will miss Maddox's toughness in his secondary.

"The Eagles are going to love Avonte Maddox," he said. "He is as tough a competitor as I've been around, every single day and every single play.

"Avonte was such an important leader for our program the past three years. I know he will bring that same toughness and leadership to Philly."

At the Combine, Maddox's 40 time was the seventh-fastest among cornerbacks and his 60-yard shuttle time (10.72) was the best.

Maddox played press man-to-man in Pitt's defense that puts a premium on defensive backs being able to cover man-to-man. His lack of ideal height may lead NFL teams to turn him in a slot defender.

