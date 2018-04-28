Pitt lands 3-star point guard Xavier Johnson
Coach Jeff Capel is rebuilding Pitt's recruiting class with guards, at least initially.
Capel received his second verbal commitment Saturday from a member of the Class of 2018 when point guard Xavier Johnson of Arlington, Va., said he will enroll at Pitt in the fall. He joins guard Trey McGowens in Capel's first recruiting class. McGowens verbally committed last week.
The next step... #AC0 pic.twitter.com/6V9DflUTDo— Xavier Johnson (@TheXavierJ0) April 28, 2018
Johnson, 6-foot-1, 175 pounds, is ranked 42nd nationally among point guards and is a three-star prospect by Rivals.com. He was verbally committed to Nebraska before he re-opened his recruitment. He also had offers from Georgetown, N.C. State, Providence, Washington and Georgia Tech.
When former coach Kevin Stallings was fired, Pitt lost two members of his recruiting class — forward Bryce Golden and junior college guard Danya Kingsby. Guards Parker Stewart and Marcus Carr also announced plans to transfer.