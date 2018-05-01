Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pitt

4-star point guard Trey McGowens signs Pitt letter of intent

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Tuesday, May 1, 2018, 12:21 p.m.
One of prep basketballÕs biggest stock risers for the 2017-2018 season officially came off the board today, as Trey McGowens committed to Pittsburgh.
One of prep basketballÕs biggest stock risers for the 2017-2018 season officially came off the board today, as Trey McGowens committed to Pittsburgh.

Updated 7 hours ago

Pitt coach Jeff Capel's first recruit is now official.

Hargrave (Va.) guard Trey McGowens, who verbally committed to Pitt coach Jeff Capel on April 24, signed his letter of intent Tuesday and will join the basketball team this season.

McGowens, who is No. 80 in Rivals.com's national ranking, is Pitt's highest rated recruit since Steven Adams (No. 5) and James Robinson (No. 59) in 2012. He is the Panthers' first Rivals Top 100 commitment since Damon Wilson (No. 100) in 2015.

McGowens also is rated as the fifth-best prospect in the state of Virginia and the 88th ranked recruit in the nation, according to 247Sports. He jumped to No. 80 in the Rivals Class of 2018 rankings when he reclassified from 2019.

A total of 40 Division I schools offered scholarships, including Clemson, Connecticut, Georgia Tech, Kansas State and Marquette.

"We are excited to have Trey join our program," Capel said in a statement. "He is an explosive athlete with the ability to impact the game on both ends of the floor. Trey's competitiveness and work ethic will allow him to compete for playing time immediately. We look forward to watching him grow and develop on the court, in the classroom and in the community throughout his career."

McGowens spent the past season at Hargrave Military Academy where he helped the team to a 33-4 record and averaged 18.4 points, 6.3 assists, 5.4 rebounds and 3.2 steals per game. The impact he made at Hargrave increased recruiting interest in him and prompted him to he reclassify.

Prior to his time at Hargrave, McGowens played for his hometown Wren (S.C.) High School. He led Wren to a AAAA state championship game during the 2016-17 season while also earning Region 1 AAAA Player of the Year and first team all-state honors. He averaged 18.3 points, 6.8 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 3.6 steals per game.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me