4-star point guard Trey McGowens signs Pitt letter of intent

Pitt coach Jeff Capel's first recruit is now official.

Hargrave (Va.) guard Trey McGowens, who verbally committed to Pitt coach Jeff Capel on April 24, signed his letter of intent Tuesday and will join the basketball team this season.

McGowens, who is No. 80 in Rivals.com's national ranking, is Pitt's highest rated recruit since Steven Adams (No. 5) and James Robinson (No. 59) in 2012. He is the Panthers' first Rivals Top 100 commitment since Damon Wilson (No. 100) in 2015.

McGowens also is rated as the fifth-best prospect in the state of Virginia and the 88th ranked recruit in the nation, according to 247Sports. He jumped to No. 80 in the Rivals Class of 2018 rankings when he reclassified from 2019.

A total of 40 Division I schools offered scholarships, including Clemson, Connecticut, Georgia Tech, Kansas State and Marquette.

"We are excited to have Trey join our program," Capel said in a statement. "He is an explosive athlete with the ability to impact the game on both ends of the floor. Trey's competitiveness and work ethic will allow him to compete for playing time immediately. We look forward to watching him grow and develop on the court, in the classroom and in the community throughout his career."

McGowens spent the past season at Hargrave Military Academy where he helped the team to a 33-4 record and averaged 18.4 points, 6.3 assists, 5.4 rebounds and 3.2 steals per game. The impact he made at Hargrave increased recruiting interest in him and prompted him to he reclassify.

Prior to his time at Hargrave, McGowens played for his hometown Wren (S.C.) High School. He led Wren to a AAAA state championship game during the 2016-17 season while also earning Region 1 AAAA Player of the Year and first team all-state honors. He averaged 18.3 points, 6.8 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 3.6 steals per game.

