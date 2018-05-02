Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Pitt

Linebacker Jalen Williams, offensive lineman Tony Pilato leaving Pitt

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Wednesday, May 2, 2018, 5:51 p.m.
Blue team linebacker Jalen Williams blows up Gold running back A.J. Davis during Pitt's spring game Saturday, April 14, 2018 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Two members of the Pitt football team — linebacker Jalen Williams and offensive lineman Tony Pilato of Hempfield — won't return to the team next season.

Williams, who is graduating after four years in the program, announced on his Twitter account that he will seek to become a graduate transfer at another school.

Offensive lineman Tony Pilato has informed the coaching staff he is leaving the program.

Williams played in 15 games over the past three seasons — he redshirted in 2014 — and recorded 11 total tackles. He recovered a fumble last season at Georgia Tech.

Williams found himself part of a crowded depth chart at linebacker, with starters Saleem Brightwell, Elijah Zeise and Seun Idowu and senior Quintin Wirginis returning this season. Wirginis missed the 2017 season with an injury, but staked a claim to the starting position at middle linebacker this spring.

Williams was a defensive back at Newburgh (N.Y.) Free Academy before moving to linebacker at Pitt.

Pilato, who would have been a junior this season, played in all 12 games as a reserve and special teams member in 2017. He did not play in his previous two seasons at Pitt.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

