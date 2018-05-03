Ditka, Dorsett, Marino highlight Pitt's 1st Hall of Fame class

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pitt's first Hall of Fame class – a 16-member group announced Thursday by athletic director Heather Lyke -- covers a wide range of sports and, especially, achievements that didn't stop at the Oakland campus.

The list includes football players Mike Ditka, Tony Dorsett, Bill Fralic, Marshall Goldberg, Hugh Green and Dan Marino, basketball stars Billy Knight and Charles Smith, track and field athletes Roger Kingdom, Trecia-Kaye Smith, Herb Douglas and John Woodruff, gymnast Lisa Shirk, swimmer Kathy Stetler and coaches Doc Carlson and Jock Sutherland.

There are 11 All-Americans, three Olympians, four national champions, two who won Super Bowls, a Heisman Trophy winner and an NBA All-Star.

The class will be inducted at the Pitt Hall of Fame Dinner on Sept. 7 at the Petersen Events Center. The next day, the class will be introduced at Heinz Field when Pitt plays Penn State.

"It is with tremendous pride that we present the inaugural class of the Pitt Athletics Hall of Fame," Lyke said. "I love to remind people that Pitt could have its own wing in so many different halls of fame.

"Our athletic history is that rich and accomplished. I certainly tasked the selection committee with a huge challenge in trying to pare down 150 years of history for this inaugural class.

"In looking at our many deserving candidates, it is obvious that this 2018 group will be the first of many legendary Hall of Fame classes at Pitt. We're thrilled to celebrate their achievements with a fitting showcase."

Nominations for the class were solicited from the general public through the first three months of this year before an 18-member selection committee evaluated and provided recommendations to Lyke.

Candidates had to be five years removed from their final year of collegiate competition and not currently playing professional sports.Here are brief biographies on the 16 members of the class:

Doc Carlson

Henry Clifford "Doc" Carlson was a multiple-sport star before he became a coach. He earned four letters while playing football, basketball and baseball, a feat unheard of today. He was an All-American end in 1917, and his teams compiled an overall 34-1 record.

After earning an M.D. degree from Pitt, he coached the basketball team for 31 seasons and won a school record 367 games.

Mike Ditka

A football All-American, Ditka played offense, defense and special teams at Pitt from 1958-60, joined the baseball and basketball teams and was an intramural wrestling champion.

He became the first tight end elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame before leading the Chicago Bears to victory in Super Bowl XX.

Tony Dorsett

Pitt's only Heisman Trophy winner (1976), Dorsett was the first player in NCAA history to reach 6,000 career rushing yards. Including bowl games, he totaled 6,526 yards in four years.

Herb Douglas

Douglas ran track and played football at Pitt. He won four intercollegiate championships in the long jump and one in the 100-yard dash and was the second African-American to score a touchdown against Notre Dame (1945).

In the 1948 London Summer Olympics, he was the bronze medalist in the long jump with a 24-foot, 9-inch leap.

Bill Fralic

Fralic was a three-time first team All-American, achieving unanimous status as a junior and senior. Fralic became the first offensive lineman to twice finish in the top 10 of the Heisman Trophy balloting (sixth in 1984 and eighth in 1983). He became a four-time Pro Bowler with the Atlanta Falcons.

Marshall Goldberg

Goldberg rushed for 1,957 yards from 1936-38, a school record that stood until Dorsett broke it in 1974. He was a two-time All-American, first as a junior halfback and then as a senior fullback.

Hugh Green

From 1977-80, Green recorded a Pitt-record 49 sacks, a mark that still stands. He was a three-time first team All-American and was second in the 1980 Heisman voting.

Trecia-Kaye Smith

A member of Pitt's track and field team from 1995-99, she won seven individual NCAA championships – four indoors and three outdoors. She won three long jump and one triple jump title indoors and two long jump and one triple jump outdoors.

Roger Kingdom

After playing football and running track as a hurdler, Kingdom took his athletic skills on the international stage and became a two-time Olympic gold medalist (1984 and 1988).

Billy Knight

An All-American basketball player and NBA all-star, Knight scored 1,731 points with a career average of 22.2 per game. Knight's 1973-74 team won 22 games in a row and reached the NCAA Tournament East Regional Final.

Dan Marino

Marino, who grew up in Oakland, broke almost every major school passing record, including passing yards (8,597) and completions (693). Thirty-six years later, he still holds Pitt records for touchdown passes in a career (79) and season (37).

Lisa Shirk

Shirk is the only female gymnast in Pitt history to win an NCAA championship (1982 on the uneven bars). She also earned five total All-America citations.

Charles Smith

From 1984-88, Smith scored 2,045 points and remains Pitt's all-time leading scorer and shot blocker (346). Smith was a member of the 1988 Olympic basketball team that won bronze in Seoul and spent 10 seasons in the NBA. Smith's No. 32 Pitt jersey is retired.

Kathy Stetler

In the late 1970s, Stetler, a swimmer, became the first female national champion in Pitt history and the school's first female four-year All-American. In 1978, she won a national title in the 50-yard butterfly, an event in which she earned All-America honors in each of her four seasons with the Panthers.

Jock Sutherland

Sutherland was an All-America guard and later became a Hall of Fame coach whose teams won national championships five times (1929, 1931, 1934, 1936 and 1937).

John Woodruff

Woodruff was the first Pitt athlete to earn Olympic gold. At the 1936 Berlin Summer Olympics, he was the first of four African-Americans to win a gold medal in track and field (800-meter run). Following the Olympics, Woodruff never lost another race.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.