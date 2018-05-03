Pitt's Pat Narduzzi and fellow coaches read Mean Tweets

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It was bad enough that Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi and former Panthers quarterback John Congemi finished 10th -- next-to-last -- this week in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Challenge at the Reynolds Lake Oconee resort in Greensboro, Ga.

But to close out the week's events, Narduzzi and several other college coaches were forced to read mean tweets that were actually sent to them. Mean? Not really, but it was all in fun and inspired by the #MeanTweets segment on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."

The tweet directed at Narduzzi accuses him of looking like "he's been informed his flight has been delayed and he should stay tuned for further details."

Narduzzi, who is rarely stumped, sure looks that way when he responds on the video, "I don't get it."

Coaches who read tweets included:• N.C. State's Dave Doeren (he looks like Toby from "The Office."

• North Carolina's Larry Fedora (who wears a visor and not his namesake head covering).

• Auburn's Gus Malzahn (does he really close the cereal box without rolling up the bag?).

• Florida's Dan Mullen (a member of the Kidz Bop Kids).

• Notre Dame's Brian Kelly (who may or may not drink wine coolers).

• Clemson's Dabo Swinney (who buys Diet Mountain Dew in bulk).

In the golf tournament on Tuesday, Narduzzi and Congemi defeated Swinney and former Clemson quarterback Steve Fuller by one stroke, but were 10 behind the winners -- coach Matt Luke and Wesley Walls of Ole Miss.

The golfers competed for a share of a $650,000 purse, with half the winnings split evenly between endowed scholarships at the universities and foundations or charities of the coach's choice. Narduzzi chose the Pat Narduzzi Football Camp.

Since 2007, the event has contributed $6.8 million in scholarships and charity.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.