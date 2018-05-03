Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pitt

Pitt's Pat Narduzzi and fellow coaches read Mean Tweets

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Thursday, May 3, 2018, 6:57 p.m.
Pat Narduzzi tees off during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Challenge at the Oconee Golf Course at Reynolds Plantation, Sunday, May 1, 2018, in Greensboro, Georgia. (Dale Zanine via Abell Images for Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Challenge)
Pat Narduzzi tees off during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Challenge at the Oconee Golf Course at Reynolds Plantation, Sunday, May 1, 2018, in Greensboro, Georgia. (Dale Zanine via Abell Images for Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Challenge)

Updated 1 hour ago

It was bad enough that Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi and former Panthers quarterback John Congemi finished 10th -- next-to-last -- this week in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Challenge at the Reynolds Lake Oconee resort in Greensboro, Ga.

But to close out the week's events, Narduzzi and several other college coaches were forced to read mean tweets that were actually sent to them. Mean? Not really, but it was all in fun and inspired by the #MeanTweets segment on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."

The tweet directed at Narduzzi accuses him of looking like "he's been informed his flight has been delayed and he should stay tuned for further details."

Narduzzi, who is rarely stumped, sure looks that way when he responds on the video, "I don't get it."

Coaches who read tweets included:• N.C. State's Dave Doeren (he looks like Toby from "The Office."

• North Carolina's Larry Fedora (who wears a visor and not his namesake head covering).

• Auburn's Gus Malzahn (does he really close the cereal box without rolling up the bag?).

• Florida's Dan Mullen (a member of the Kidz Bop Kids).

• Notre Dame's Brian Kelly (who may or may not drink wine coolers).

• Clemson's Dabo Swinney (who buys Diet Mountain Dew in bulk).

In the golf tournament on Tuesday, Narduzzi and Congemi defeated Swinney and former Clemson quarterback Steve Fuller by one stroke, but were 10 behind the winners -- coach Matt Luke and Wesley Walls of Ole Miss.

The golfers competed for a share of a $650,000 purse, with half the winnings split evenly between endowed scholarships at the universities and foundations or charities of the coach's choice. Narduzzi chose the Pat Narduzzi Football Camp.

Since 2007, the event has contributed $6.8 million in scholarships and charity.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me