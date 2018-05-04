Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Pitt

Former Pitt tackle Brian O'Neill signs deal with Vikings

Staff and Wire Reports | Friday, May 4, 2018, 5:54 p.m.
Pitt lineman Brian O'Neill carries the ball towards the end zone as N.C. State's Kentavius Street defends during their game on Oct. 14, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pitt lineman Brian O'Neill carries the ball towards the end zone as N.C. State's Kentavius Street defends during their game on Oct. 14, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Pitt's Brian O'Neill runs a drill at the NFL Combine Friday, March 2, 2018.
Pitt's Brian O'Neill runs a drill at the NFL Combine Friday, March 2, 2018.

EAGAN, Minn. — Former Pitt offensive tackle Brian O'Neill signed his rookie contract with the Minnesota Vikings on Friday, one week after the team selected him in the second round of the NFL draft.

The four-year deal was done Friday, before Vikings rookie minicamp began. O'Neill, a 6-foot-6, 305-pound former tight end, was the 62nd overall selection.

O'Neill moved from tight end to tackle in 2015 and played in all 38 games over the last three seasons for the Panthers, forgoing his final year of eligibility to enter the draft. He was named third-team All-ACC in 2016 and first-team all-conference in 2017.

Pitt used O'Neill's tight end skills even after he moved to tackle, and he scored a pair of touchdowns in 2016 — on a lateral against Georgia Tech and end-around against Virginia Tech. He won the Piesman Trophy, which goes to a lineman who excels in unconventional ways, such as catching, throwing or running with the ball. O'Neill also carried once for 10 yards in 2017 against N.C. State.

The Vikings lauded O'Neill's athleticism after selecting him but stressed the need for him to add strength. O'Neill is likely headed for a backup role this season behind starting tackles Riley Reiff and Mike Remmers.

