ACC Coastal champion Pitt softball beats Louisville again for seventh series win

Pitt softball already won the ACC Coastal. Now, it's trying to line up for another prize -- an NCAA Tournament bid.

Pitt (31-17-1, 16-6) built on its program record for ACC series victories when it defeated Louisville on Saturday at Vartabedian Field, 10-2. The five-inning victory, coupled with Friday's 9-8 win, gave Pitt its seventh series triumph of the season.

Pitt has won 11 of its past 13 games.

Seven Pitt players had a hit, nine scored and the Panthers recorded a season-high five stolen bases.

Senior pitcher Kayla Harris was the winning pitcher for the 15th time this season. It was her ninth without a loss in conference play.

Senior McKayla Taylor was 2 for 3 at the plate, with a home run and four RBI. Junior Gabrielle Fredericks also was 2 for 3.

Pitt, which will be the No. 2 in the ACC Tournament this week, closes out the regular season at 12 p.m. Sunday against Louisville.

