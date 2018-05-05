Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pitt

ACC Coastal champion Pitt softball beats Louisville again for seventh series win

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Saturday, May 5, 2018, 7:36 p.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

Pitt softball already won the ACC Coastal. Now, it's trying to line up for another prize -- an NCAA Tournament bid.

Pitt (31-17-1, 16-6) built on its program record for ACC series victories when it defeated Louisville on Saturday at Vartabedian Field, 10-2. The five-inning victory, coupled with Friday's 9-8 win, gave Pitt its seventh series triumph of the season.

Pitt has won 11 of its past 13 games.

Seven Pitt players had a hit, nine scored and the Panthers recorded a season-high five stolen bases.

Senior pitcher Kayla Harris was the winning pitcher for the 15th time this season. It was her ninth without a loss in conference play.

Senior McKayla Taylor was 2 for 3 at the plate, with a home run and four RBI. Junior Gabrielle Fredericks also was 2 for 3.

Pitt, which will be the No. 2 in the ACC Tournament this week, closes out the regular season at 12 p.m. Sunday against Louisville.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me