Pitt

Pitt's Holly Aprile named ACC softball coach of the year

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Tuesday, May 8, 2018, 8:39 p.m.
Pitt coach Holly Aprile
YouTube
Pitt coach Holly Aprile

Pitt softball achieved four more firsts while preparing to leave for Atlanta and the ACC Tournament where it will be the No. 2 seed.

Coach Holly Aprile was named ACC Coach of the Year on Tuesday after leading the team to the Coastal Division championship in her 10th season. Pitt was picked to finish ninth in the ACC coaches preseason poll.

In addition, senior catcher Giorgiana Zeremenko, second in the ACC with 15 home runs, and junior Olivia Gray, who is hitting .309, were named to the All-ACC first team. Senior Kayla Harris earned second-team honors and Hunter Levesque earned a spot on the All-Freshman team.

All five women were recognized with all-conference honors for the first time.

Pitt's No. 2 seed in the tournament is its highest since joining the ACC in 2014. The Panthers (31-17-1) will play the Duke/Virginia Tech winner at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

