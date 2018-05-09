Seventh-inning home run by Liam Sabino lifts Pitt over Penn State

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pitt baseball nailed down its first winning regular season since 2013 with a 3-2 victory Tuesday night against visiting Penn State at Charles L. Cost Field.

A two-run homer by Liam Sabino in the bottom of the seventh inning was the decisive blow for Pitt. Penn State had seized a 2-1 lead in the sixth on a home run by Ryan Sloniger and an RBI triple by Sloniger's childhood friend from Punxsutawney Braxton Giavdedoni.

Pitt (27-19) has won three consecutive games against Penn State (11-30).

“Offensively, we left 10 runners on base, but we did get the big hit when we needed it from Liam and it put us ahead,” Pitt coach Joe Jordano said. “It was situational hitting.

“I thought that (starting pitcher) Derek (West) gave us a solid start, then TJ (Pagan) came in and gave us a good chance and then, of course, I thought Yaya (Chentouf)was electric tonight.

“He did a really good job and had a lot of juice in that arm. It was good to see.”

Chentouf entered in the eighth inning and struck out four in two innings to earn his eighth save. He's tied for second in Pitt history for the most saves in a single season.

Pitt returns to the ACC this weekend with three games against Louisville.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.