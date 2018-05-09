Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pitt

Guard Xavier Johnson officially joins Pitt's 2018 recruiting class

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Wednesday, May 9, 2018, 10:30 a.m.
Xavier Johnson of Arlington, Va., signed his National Letter of Intent with Pitt.
Xavier Johnson via Instagram
Xavier Johnson of Arlington, Va., signed his National Letter of Intent with Pitt.

Updated 21 hours ago

Pitt coach Jeff Capel officially added another guard prospect to his 2018 recruiting class when Xavier Johnson of Arlington, Va., signed his National Letter of Intent.

Johnson joins four-star guard Trey McGowens in Pitt's incoming freshman class.

Johnson, who verbally committed to Pitt on April 28, is rated a three-star prospect by Rivals.com. He also is ranked as the seventh-best prospect in Virginia and the 33rd point guard in the nation by ESPN. He is No. 9 in the state, according to 247Sports.

Johnson, 6-foot-3, led Bishop O'Connell to a 30-9 record and No. 5 state ranking after averaging 18.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game last season. He topped the 30-point mark four times and had four double-doubles and was named Washington Catholic Athletic Conference Player of the Year and all-state by the Virginia Independent School Athletic Association.

Johnson received offers from more than 20 Division I schools, including Georgetown, Nebraska, N.C. State, Creighton and Georgia Tech.

"Xavier is an outstanding guard prospect with the athleticism and skill set to be an impact player on our team," Capel said in a statement. "His quickness and competitiveness are his biggest assets and he has also shown the ability to use both to take over the game on either end of the floor.

"Xavier has the opportunity to be a building block for the future of our program. I am looking forward to having the opportunity to work with him as he continues his growth as a player and as a person."

Pitt's roster also got a boost when Malik Ellison, who sat out last season after transferring from St. John's, announced on Instagram that he is staying at Pitt.

Zoo Era

A post shared by Malik Ellison (@likzero) on

"I am excited about the future of Pitt basketball," Ellison's wrote. "Coach Capel has been impressive in the short time I have known him and I look forward to playing for him.

"I believe in his vision for the program and trust that he and his staff will help me reach my full potential on the court. I am ready to get back to work with my teammates and the coaching staff."

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me