Duquesne graduate one of three assistants named to women's staff at Pitt

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pitt women's basketball coach Lance White filled his coaching staff Wednesday with names familiar to him and one local fans may remember.

Danielle Atkinson and Terri Mitchell were named associate head coaches and Josh Petersen will be an assistant coach.

Atkinson coached with White as an assistant at Florida State the past four seasons.

Petersen was a graduate assistant at Florida State prior to spending the past four seasons on the staff at UNC Asheville.

Mitchell, a 1989 cum laude graduate of Duquesne, is the all-time winningest women's basketball head coach at Marquette. She is returning to coaching after a four-year break.

A native of Harrisburg, Mitchell earned four letters and was team co-captain at Duquesne.

“I pulled Terri back into the game and I can't believe she had the faith in my message to do it,” White said. “She brings 18 years of head coaching experience from Marquette. She understands how to win and loves teaching the game. She might just be the best person I have ever met.”

Mitchell was at Marquette from 1996-2014, leaving when her contract wasn't renewed. She won 348 games while leading the team to seven NCAA Tournament appearances. She was named conference coach of the year three times -- Conference USA (1998, 2000) and Big East (2007).

Petersen, who has known White since the sixth grade, was at Florida State with him for six seasons, including two as a graduate assistant (2012-14). He was FSU's head manager for four years prior to his graduate work (2008-12).

Atkinson, who earned four letters and several academic honors at Florida, has coached at Hofstra, Illinois State, Kentucky and Florida State.

“This is an incredible group of people, my absolute dream team,” White said. “They bring knowledge, experience and energy to the game of basketball and I could not imagine a better group to have by my side.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.