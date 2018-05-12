Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Pitt

Pitt loses ACC Softball Championship to Florida State

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Saturday, May 12, 2018, 2:30 p.m.

Updated 8 hours ago

Top-seeded Florida State's Anna Shelnut hit a walk-off three-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning Saturday to defeat Pitt, 5-4, in the ACC Championship game in Atlanta.

Pitt, the No. 2 seed, took a 4-0 lead in the sixth inning on two passed balls by Shelnut, a wild pitch, throwing error and an RBI single by Pitt's Hunter Levesque.

Giorgiana Zeremenko started the rally for Pitt (33-18-1) with an infield single. After Alexis Solak's single, Levesque dumped a single into right field before Florida State's defense fell apart.

Losing pitcher Kayla Harris threw 137 pitches in all seven innings as Florida State improved its record to 47-10.

