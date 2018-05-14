Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pitt

Wide receiver Ruben Flowers says he's transferring from Pitt

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Monday, May 14, 2018, 6:33 p.m.
Pitt's Ruben Flowers III can't hang onto a pass in the end zone against Oklahoma State Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla
Pitt's Ruben Flowers III can't hang onto a pass in the end zone against Oklahoma State Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017 at Heinz Field.

Pitt lost a wide receiver Monday when Ruben Flowers III, who would have been a sophomore in his third season on campus, announced on Twitter his plans to transfer.

Flowers, 6-foot, 200 pounds, played in six games last season without a catch after redshirting in 2016. He had five catches for 58 yards, including a long of 29, in this year's spring game.

Flowers was one of the five Pitt recruits rated a four-star prospect by Rivals.com in 2016. That class was ranked 29th in the nation by Rivals, Pitt's highest ranking since 2008.

The only two of that group still on the team are safety Damar Hamlin and defensive tackle Amir Watts. Aliquippa's Kaezon Pugh and Flowers left the team and cornerback George Hill never played due to a medical condition.

The loss of Flowers leaves Pitt with nine eligible scholarship wide receivers: senior Rafael Araujo-Lopes and juniors Maurice Ffrench, Tre Tipton and Aaron Mathews, redshirt freshmen Michael Smith, Dontavius Butler-Jenkins and Darian Street and freshmen Shocky Jacques-Louis and Cameron O'Neil.

Taysir Mack, a sophomore who transferred from Indiana, is ineligible under NCAA transfer rules.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me