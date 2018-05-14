Wide receiver Ruben Flowers says he's transferring from Pitt

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pitt lost a wide receiver Monday when Ruben Flowers III, who would have been a sophomore in his third season on campus, announced on Twitter his plans to transfer.

Flowers, 6-foot, 200 pounds, played in six games last season without a catch after redshirting in 2016. He had five catches for 58 yards, including a long of 29, in this year's spring game.

Flowers was one of the five Pitt recruits rated a four-star prospect by Rivals.com in 2016. That class was ranked 29th in the nation by Rivals, Pitt's highest ranking since 2008.

The only two of that group still on the team are safety Damar Hamlin and defensive tackle Amir Watts. Aliquippa's Kaezon Pugh and Flowers left the team and cornerback George Hill never played due to a medical condition.

The loss of Flowers leaves Pitt with nine eligible scholarship wide receivers: senior Rafael Araujo-Lopes and juniors Maurice Ffrench, Tre Tipton and Aaron Mathews, redshirt freshmen Michael Smith, Dontavius Butler-Jenkins and Darian Street and freshmen Shocky Jacques-Louis and Cameron O'Neil.

Taysir Mack, a sophomore who transferred from Indiana, is ineligible under NCAA transfer rules.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.