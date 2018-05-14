Pitt basketball gets commitment from New Mexico State graduate transfer guard

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pitt coach Jeff Capel received a verbal commitment from another guard Monday, but this one will arrive with a resume and collegiate experience.

Graduate transfer Sidy N'Dir, who spent the past three seasons at New Mexico State, told Capel he plans to enroll at Pitt this year for his final year of eligibility, a source told the Tribune-Review.

N'Dir, who turns 23 next month, helped lead New Mexico State to the Western Athletic Conference regular season and tournament championships and a berth in the NCAA Tournament this season. At 6-foot-2, 180 pounds, he averaged 7.8 points per game while shooting 41.5 percent from the field.

He was averaging 13.7 points through the first nine games of the 2016-17 season before he injured his foot and missed the rest of the season.

N'Dir will join incoming freshman guards Trey McGowens and Xavier Johnson on Pitt's roster.

Capel is restocking his team with guards and ball-handlers after Marcus Carr and Parker Stewart decided to transfer to Minnesota and Tennessee-Martin, respectively. Forward Ryan Luther also will transfer to Arizona.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.