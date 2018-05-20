Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Pitt

Pitt to open ACC baseball tournament against Georgia Tech

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Sunday, May 20, 2018, 10:51 a.m.

Updated 10 hours ago

Pitt will open the ACC Baseball Championships at 11 a.m. Tuesday against Georgia Tech at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

The Panthers (27-25, 11-19) lost six in a row to end the regular season, but won two of three from visiting Georgia Tech last month at Charles L. Cost Field.

Both of Pitt's victories against the Yellow Jackets were close. After losing the opener, 7-3, Pitt won, 4-3 in 14 innings, and 6-5.

That was start of a 16-game stretch in which Pitt won 10 times before getting swept three games each by Louisville and No. 7 Clemson.

Pitt coach Joe Jordano will start senior Matt Pidich on the mound Tuesday. He finished the regular season with a 5-2 record and a 3.20 earned run average.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

