Coach Joe Jordano hopes deep pitching staff will give Pitt lift in ACC Tournament

Coach Joe Jordano won't be afraid to use every available arm when Pitt enters the ACC baseball tournament for the first time since joining the conference in 2014.

Pitt, the No. 12 seed, opens pool play at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Durham (N.C.) Bulls Athletic Park against No. 8 Georgia Tech.

Pitt's second game is at 7 p.m. Wednesday against top-seeded North Carolina, but Jordano isn't thinking that far ahead.

“We're playing it all in,” Jordano said Monday on a coaches' conference call. “Quite frankly, we're not even thinking about Wednesday. We're just thinking about the nine innings in front of us against Georgia Tech.”

Pitt (27-25, 11-19) has defeated Georgia Tech (31-25, 14-16) twice in three games this season, using distinctly different pitching patterns against a team that ended up leading the ACC in hitting (.296).

In the 4 hour, 16-minute, 14-inning marathon on April 14, Jordano used only two pitchers -- senior starter Matt Pidich and sophomore reliever R.J. Freure. Pitt won, 4-3, when Pidich and Freure combined to record 19 of the 42 outs by strikeouts.

Freure struck out 11 in 5 2⁄ 3 innings on his way to a season total of 90 in only 55 innings.

The next day, Pitt won, 6-5, and Jordano used five pitchers after starter Blair Calvo. No one pitched longer than three innings as Kevin Henriksen recorded the victory and Yaya Chentouf notched one of his eight saves.

Jordano indicated he also could use Derek West out of the bullpen in the tournament.

Pidich (5-2, 3.20 earned run average) will start Tuesday.

“He's a bulldog on the mound,” Jordano said. “He's not going to overpower you with a power arm, but he can run it up there a little bit. He throws all three of his pitches for strikes, does a really good job of controlling the running game and pounds the (strike) zone (only 25 walks in 84 1⁄ 3 innings).”

“He also has an impeccable work ethic. The work he does between starts is an example of how to do things properly.”

Pitt's pitchers will need better offensive support than they received in their two most recent games -- 4-1 and 5-0 losses to No. 7 Clemson that extended the Panthers' losing streak to six. Pitt ended the season last in the ACC in batting average (.237).

“We understand the margin for error is rather thin,” Jordano said, “but we also embrace that challenge and are working on it every day.”

The tournament will use a pool-play format, leading to a four-team, single-elimination bracket to determine a champion.Each of the three teams in four pools will play one game against the other two opponents in its pool.

The four teams with the best records within their respective pools will advance to the semifinals Saturday. The championship game will be televised Sunday by ESPN2.

Pitt's first two games will be televised locally by AT&T SportsNet.

NOTE: Redshirt junior third baseman Liam Sabino earned second-team All-ACC honors and freshman Ron Washington Jr. was named third team and all-freshman as a designated hitter. ... Sabino hit .296 with 16 home runs (sixth in Pitt history) and Washington hit .278, with five home runs and 30 RBI.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.