Pitt

Pitt upsets top-seeded North Carolina to reach ACC baseball semifinals

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Wednesday, May 23, 2018, 11:57 p.m.

Updated 6 hours ago

Pitt advanced to the semifinals of the ACC baseball championship, rallying to upset No. 1-seed North Carolina, 5-4, on Wednesday night at Durham Athletic Park.

Pitt, the 12th and last seed, won both of its Pool A games this week by one-run margins in its first appearance in the tournament since joining the conference in 2014. The Panthers (29-25) defeated Georgia Tech, 2-1, on Tuesday.

Pitt will play either No. 4 Duke or No. 5 Louisville in the semifinals at 1 p.m. Saturday.

"It was a great win for our program," coach Joe Jordano said. "I'm very proud of our guys. They worked very hard. They stayed focused, had some great at-bats, and we played some blue-collar baseball today, which is what we are all about."

North Carolina (37-18 and No. 5 in the Baseball America rankings) took 2-0, 3-1 and 4-3 leads in the first, third and fifth innings, but Pitt rallied each time.

After Pitt tied the score in the third, 3-3, North Carolina scored a run in the fifth.

Pitt scored twice in the seventh to take a 5-4 lead they did not surrender. The runs scored on freshman Chris Cappas' RBI double and a sacrifice bunt by Cole MacLaren.

Pitt pitcher Derek West (3-4) closed the game with five innings of relief, holding the Tar Heels hitless while walking one and striking out three.

In the third inning, Pitt senior center fielder Frank Maldonado saved a multi-RBI extra-base hit when he caught a long, bases-loaded fly ball by the Tar Heels' Jackson Hesterlee. Maldonado held onto the baseball while crashing into the wall to keep the North Carolina lead at 3-1.

Maldonado led off the bottom of the third with a double to start a two-run, game-tying rally. David Yanni's double and Nick Banham single drove home the runs.

For the final out of the game, Maldonado also raced to the wall to make the catch that sent Pitt into the semifinals.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

